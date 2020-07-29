AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 14:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 28/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.1157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5621820 CODE: PR1P ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 78827 EQS News ID: 1105331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

