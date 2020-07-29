Avanci Launches 5G Licensing Platform for the Internet of Things

New automotive licensing program reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice

DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanci, the one-stop platform for licensing wireless technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT), today launches its 5G automotive licensing program. This important step comes as the auto industry works to develop the next generation of connected vehicles, ensuring that this technology can be shared efficiently and affordably. 5G connectivity will deliver significant value to the automotive sector, building on the use of previous standards in connected vehicles. This program, part of Avanci's new 5G IoT platform, will enable patent owners and IoT and automotive companies to share 5G standard essential wireless patents in a single license.

The 5G platform builds on the unprecedented success of the Avanci marketplace, which transformed the licensing landscape by licensing the vast majority of the 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular essential patents in a single agreement at fixed, fair and transparent rates. Avanci is now the go-to global licensing platform for connected vehicles and other IoT devices, spanning 38 patent owners and with 14 automotive brands as licensees.

The 5G automotive program was reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) Antitrust Division. In its Business Review Letter, published on July 28, Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division of the DoJ, said: "In sum, the proposed 5G Platform has the potential to yield efficiencies by reducing transaction costs and streamlining licensing for connected vehicles. Together these efficiencies may allow cellular standards-essential patent owners and vehicle manufacturers to focus resources elsewhere, such as investment in further research and development in emerging 5G technologies and applications. This possibility could enhance competition in these technologies, improve safety, and benefit American consumers."

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO of Avanci, says: "Through our one-stop Avanci marketplace we have licensed the vast majority of cellular standard-essential patents to millions of connected vehicles. 5G will power the IoT to expand to many new categories of connected products. As we begin operating our first 5G licensing program for connected vehicles, we will continue to transform how patent licensing is done."

Avanci will now begin discussions with IoT device manufacturers, the auto industry and patent owners about streamlining the patent licensing process for 5G connected devices, as it has done for the previous technologies. Interested companies can contact Avanci via www.avanci.com.

This news follows the World Economic Forum naming Avanci as a 2020 Technology Pioneer, its selection of early to growth-stage companies that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Notes to Editors

The Business Review Letter from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) Antitrust Division on the Avanci 5G automotive licensing program can be found here .

. Avanci's one-stop platform simplifies the way IoT and automotive companies add connectivity to their products by offering the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G cellular standard essential patents of many different patent owners in a single license agreement.

By streamlining technology sharing through an efficient and transparent marketplace, Avanci is accelerating the growth of the IoT. Avanci's existing marketplace today includes 38 patent licensors and 14 licensees for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. Our one-stop solution is designed to enable the success of the ecosystem, bringing efficiency, convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our marketplace. Those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the IoT can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful - in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

https://www.avanci.com/

