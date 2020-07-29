Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020
PR Newswire
29.07.2020 | 15:04
Trianz Welcomes Dennis DeGregor as Vice President - Analytics Practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz - a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm - announced that Dennis DeGregor has joined its team as leader of the Analytics Practice. At Trianz, Dennis will leverage his deep analytics domain experience to continue growing the practice with elevated emphasis on innovation to deliver the business impact for our clients.

Trianz_Logo

Dennis is an early adopter, innovator, and leader in the Customer Experience (CX) sector. Prior to Trianz, he has worked in senior leadership positions at Hewlett Packard (HP), Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Allstate and CenturyLink, where he transformed the operating models from product-centric to customer-centric by leveraging innovations in strategy, analytics and technology.

As Worldwide Managing Director of CX at HP, he built and led a $1.4 billion P&L that developed the first cloud-based, advanced analytics and AI-embedded customer service and marketing platform offered globally as a managed service. During his tenure with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the Chief Customer Strategist, he established TCS's first Global CX Practice.

Dennis has published two books on AI, advanced analytics and strategic data monetization to drive organic revenue growth and transform the customer journey - HAILOs: Competing on AI in the Post-Google Era and The Customer-Transparent Enterprise, which was nominated for a Forrester Groundswell Award.

"I'm very excited to begin this new journey with Trianz and am looking forward to sharing my client-centric and analytics expertise, setting the vision and culture, and championing the use of data in making key business decisions," said Dennis DeGregor, Vice President - Analytics Practice, Trianz. "I'm passionate about analytics and find Trianz's digital transformation journey, leadership, brand and capabilities, combined with their tireless commitment to innovation and excellence, very impressive. It's an exciting time for the company and I'm thrilled to be joining at a moment of growth and opportunity for the business."

"We are pleased to have Dennis on board to lead our Analytics practice, bringing his tremendous experience and expertise," said Ingo Piroth, Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader - US, Trianz. "Dennis has been involved in several major initiatives throughout his career at a number of large-scale organizations, and we believe Trianz will see exponential momentum under his leadership. We are looking forward to working with him on the next level of detail for leading the organization towards a data-driven and insight-led culture."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team
media.contact@trianz.com,
+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg

