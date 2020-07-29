Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020

ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2020 | 15:08
Crux Informatics and MSCI Enter Agreement to Expand Turnkey Access to MSCI's Risk Factor Models Through the Cloud

Users of MSCI's Leading Models Can Now Access Them Via Various Cloud Warehouses and Platforms Enabled by the "Crux Deliver" Service.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / As scalable data ingestion becomes increasingly important to financial analysis and investment decision making, Crux Informatics (Crux) will become a data management and delivery provider for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The agreement bundles the Crux Deliver managed data service with MSCI's Barra Risk Factor Models product offering. Crux Deliver provides multiple delivery methods and has active integrations to various cloud warehouses and platforms, making it extremely convenient for users to access the models in their preferred destination.

"MSCI is a leader in bringing financial transparency to the investment community and this agreement furthers its mission to deliver value to clients," said Philip Brittan, CEO of Crux Informatics. "By leveraging Crux's ready-made delivery infrastructure and operational expertise, MSCI is expanding access to its Barra Risk Factor Models and accelerating client onboarding. We believe this is a winning combination of valuable data and a frictionless, flexible data delivery solution for the customer."

Crux has built and continues to operate data pipelines to MSCI's suite of Barra Risk Factor Models, making these quickly and easily available to MSCI clients. Crux Deliver also includes data validation checks and ongoing monitoring of the data for inconsistencies and changes, which ensures clients get the highest quality data and delivery experience possible.

"MSCI's mission is to provide global investors with the data, tools and solutions they need to solve critical investment problems, including greater data integration capabilities," said Jorge Mina, head of analytics at MSCI. "This agreement with Crux is further proof of MSCI's commitment to enhance delivery of our models and make them available through our clients' preferred delivery mechanism to meet their expanding needs for scalability and efficiency."

MSCI's Barra Risk Factor Models can be accessed via Crux in a number of data formats (Avro, CSV, and Parquet) via a number of delivery methods on the Crux platform. These methods include REST API, Python client, S/FTP, or automatic data upload into AWS S3, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or Snowflake. Customers opting to use the Crux Query service can additionally run SQL queries and/or connect Excel, Tableau and many other Business Intelligence applications directly to MSCI models on Crux.

About Crux Informatics

Crux Informatics helps data suppliers accelerate delivery of any data product, in any format, to any end-customer destination. Its Crux Deliver managed service offers a simple, reliable and affordable solution to expand delivery and operations of their data products to customers. With ready-made API, cloud warehouse integrations, querying capabilities and operational support teams, data suppliers can leverage Crux infrastructure to scale the complex and resource intensive process of delivering data and help prevent sending data with potential errors to customers. The Crux Deliver managed service is used by leading data providers including MSCI and Euronext FX.

Visit www.cruxinformatics.com

Contact: data@cruxinformatics.com

SOURCE: Crux Informatics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598860/Crux-Informatics-and-MSCI-Enter-Agreement-to-Expand-Turnkey-Access-to-MSCIs-Risk-Factor-Models-Through-the-Cloud

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
