Schedule of Government Securities auctions for August 2020 - October 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-03 2020-08-05 2026-11-27 EUR 2305 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-10 2020-08-12 2023-04-01 EUR 962 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-17 2020-08-19 2026-01-22 EUR 1982 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-24 2020-08-26 2023-08-16 EUR 1085 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-31 2020-09-02 2029-08-28 EUR 3282 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-07 2020-09-09 2026-11-27 EUR 2270 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-14 2020-09-16 2023-08-16 EUR 1064 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-21 2020-09-23 2032-02-12 EUR 4159 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-28 2020-09-30 2026-11-27 EUR 2249 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-05 2020-10-07 2023-08-16 EUR 1043 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-12 2020-10-14 2029-08-28 EUR 3240 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-19 2020-10-21 2026-01-22 EUR 1919 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-26 2020-10-28 2032-02-12 EUR 4124 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com