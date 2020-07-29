The rather large sum of debt financing meets the ambitious goals of the company. In just over ten years Northvolt aims to pour 150 GWh of batteries onto the European market, per year. In addition the company is also working to source large portions of its raw materials demand from recycled battery waste.A consortium of public financial institutions, commercial banks, and pension funds has issued yet another large token of confidence to Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt. Today, the company announced to have raised $1.6 billion in debt financing to pursue its goal of securing 25% of Europe's ...

