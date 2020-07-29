Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 2.50 pence per Ordinary Share. This second interim dividend will be paid on 30 September 2020 to members on the register at the close of business on 4 September 2020. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 September 2020.

29 July 2020

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith