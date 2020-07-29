Locus Robotics Expands UK Presence with Strategic Partnership with Balloon One

Relationship Accelerates the Deployment of Locus's Powerful, Multi-Bot AMR Fulfillment Solution to Balloon One Customer Sites Throughout the United Kingdom

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a strategic partnership with Balloon One, a London-based provider of software and supply chain applications for distribution, manufacturing and e-commerce companies. Together, Balloon One and Locus Robotics will provide customers with a more efficient, cost-effective solution to meet the dramatically increasing demand for e-commerce fulfillment, further driving the adoption of the innovative warehouse technologies offered by both companies.

"As e-commerce continues to explode across all channels, warehouse fulfillment has become a critical part of the economy," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our partnership will deliver cutting-edge robotics technology to Balloon One customers and drive significant operational efficiency and productivity gains, and a faster time to value."

Through the partnership, Balloon One will offer Locus Robotics' award-winning, multi-bot solution for warehouse fulfillment alongside Körber/HighJump WMS, enabling customers to achieve consistent efficiency gains of 200-300% without the need for expensive or time-consuming infrastructure changes. In addition, the Locus Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures that Balloon One customers can address the challenges of the labor market at a very low start-up cost.

"Balloon One is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with the industry's most technologically advanced autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider, Locus Robotics," said Craig Powell, Managing Director, Balloon One. "The Locus system can be deployed in as little as four (4) weeks and provides two to three (2X-3X) times picker productivity gains. Based on our internal assessment, we believe this technology will become an essential part of our warehouse operations and will provide our customers with a unique and significant advantage in today's increasingly demanding e-commerce landscape."

The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly transformed the retail industry, making online and omnichannel purchasing the new normal across the globe. Locus Robotics' industry-leading robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Locus's proven, multi-bot solution for fulfillment incorporates collaborative, autonomous robots that work closely with human employees to improve fulfillment productivity and efficiency - consistently doubling or tripling fulfillment productivity, lowers labor costs, with near-100% accuracy, while also enabling users to save 30% or more in operating expenses.

Balloon One will be offering live, in-person demonstrations of the Locus Solution to prospective customers at their new demonstration suite in West London. Demos will provide a hands-on experience to showcase the value of the fully integrated Locus and Körber/HighJump solutions.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.