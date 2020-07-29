Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of marketing mix modeling in improving business outcome.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005387/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of marketing mix modeling Why businesses should leverage marketing mix modeling to drive better outcomes

Finding it difficult to develop a marketing mix strategy that suits your business plan? Request a FREE proposal for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

Over the last decade, marketing mix modeling has played an indispensable role in assisting businesses to optimize the allocation of their budget. Notably marketing mix modeling is one of the best and most advanced techniques that help in quantifying the impact of different marketing inputs on market share. The main purpose of leveraging marketing mix modeling is to quantify the contribution of different marketing channels and allocate the marketing budget accordingly. It is also used in optimizing the spending budget over these different marketing inputs.

Speak to our experts to learn how marketing mix modeling can help in determining the effectiveness of marketing channels in terms of MROI.

According to Quantzig's marketing mix modeling experts, "Our marketing analytics solutions enable marketers to measure, manage, and analyze marketing performance to maximize effectiveness and optimize return on investment."

Benefits of Marketing Mix Modeling

1: Helps drive marketing effectiveness

2: Offers an overview of marketing effectiveness

3: Optimizes marketing efforts and helps measure the increase in profits

4: Facilitates change management in the organization

Get actionable insights on the impact of your marketing campaigns with advanced marketing mix modeling solutions. Book a FREE Demo.

As marketing techniques and approaches move more and more towards the consumer-centric side of things, identifying the appropriate marketing channels to target customers has become critical for businesses across industries. Marketing mix modeling helps businesses to optimize their marketing spend and target the right customers in the right places.

Read the complete article for detailed insights on the benefits of marketing mix modeling: https://bit.ly/2BuAQqc

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005387/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us