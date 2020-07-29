

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic party's presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden said he plans to announce his running mate in the first week of next month.



'I'm going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise I'll let you know when I do,' Biden said at a news conference after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday.



Responding to a question if he was meeting with finalists, Biden told reporters, 'I'm going to try to figure out how to trick you all so I can meet with them in person. You got crews outside my house.'



During the primary campaign, Biden had made it clear that he would be choosing a woman as his vice presidential candidate.



He had earlier committed to name her before the Democratic National Convention kicks off on August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



There were reports that the former Vice President is in favor of naming a woman of color as his choice.



Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, who took on Biden for a presidential party ticket, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Karen Bass of California, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are the prominent names shortlisted by U.S. media.



A photographer recently clicked a shot of Biden holding handwritten notes with Kamala Harris' name at the top along with a list of attributes about her. It sparked speculation about the California Democrat's chances as a potential candidate against Vice President Mike Pence.



Susan Rice, a former National Security Advisor, emerged as a leading contender after she told radio show host Ricky Smiley last week, 'Bring that one on, that's all I'll say.'



'I have served in the executive branch in the White House. At the top levels of the federal government for almost two decades. I know how to make things work and how to get stuff done,' she told Smiley.



With less than 100 days to go for the US presidential election, Joe Biden is leading over his Republican rival in all the latest polls in almost all battleground states.



Although it is too early to predict if these trends indicate the President, who is seeking reelection, is heading for a defeat in November, Trump's path to victory has narrowed considerably in the months since the coronavirus pandemic began.



