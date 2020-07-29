SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH to strengthen its US presence and move its US headquarters to New York

Even stronger investment in customer service, sales, and marketing in SSH's most important market



Helsinki, Finland - July 29, 2020 - SSH Communications Security announced today it is strengthening its US presence and moving its US headquarters to New York City during the second half of 2020.

"The US is our most important market and one where we have many marquee names as customers. We want to serve our customers even better, reach new customers, and make our mark in the US market," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. "NYC is a natural place for us to be as it is the epicenter of the financial industry and also a rising tech hub with a deep talent pool."

Mr. Sami Marttinen, a 14-year SSH veteran, has been appointed General Manager Americas of SSH.COM, and he will manage the new US organization and oversee the execution of the investment program.

As part of the investment program, SSH will considerably strengthen its customer support function. SSH will also hire new account management, sales, and marketing talent to both improve customer service and increase its US footprint.

"The opening of the NYC office augurs in a new era in the US operations of SSH. We have had offices in Silicon Valley and the Boston area, both of which are known as tech hotbeds," said Mr. Marttinen. "New York is the most important commercial hub in the US, and the move brings us closer to our customers and our key markets."

SSH will open the NYC office in early September, and expects the transition from Boston to NYC to be complete by the end of the year 2020.

About SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. SSH has over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. SSH is committed to helping customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. For more information, please visit www.ssh.com .

