Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Gold-Exploration beginnt! Jeder Treffer kann Aktie explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 Ticker-Symbol: BBDB 
Tradegate
29.07.20
17:36 Uhr
0,284 Euro
+0,005
+1,65 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2760,28317:31
0,2780,28417:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2020 | 17:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

MONTREAL, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on August 6, 2020.

On August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:514-392-1587, passcode: 8293886# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 8293886# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 8293886# (overseas calls)
In French: (with translation)514-861-1381, passcode:9876028# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 9876028# (toll-free in North America)
+800 4222 8835, passcode: 9876028# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Jessica McDonald
Advisor, Media Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481		Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 5727
BOMBARDIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.