TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2020 DATE: July 29, 2020 Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti) on 08.01.2020. As per the Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S has announced it's forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2020. You may access the related presentation that was published on the Public Disclosure Platform, the Bank's website and Garanti BBVA Investor Relations' website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] in Operating Plan Guidance Presentations section. Within the framework of the changes in the operating environment due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the following revisions were made in 2020 Operating Plan Guidance. 2020 GUIDANCE REVISED 2020YE EXPECTATIONS TL Loans (YoY) High-teens 25% FC Loans (in US$, Shrinkage Shrinkage yoy) NIM Incl. Swap Cost 70-80bps 50bps expansion expansion Excl. CPI High-single High single digit digit shrinkage Fee Growth (YoY) Low-teens<10% OPEX Growth (YoY) 6.5% 6.5% NPL ratio 200bps<300bps Net Cost of Risk High-teens Low-teens In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA

July 29, 2020 11:12 ET (15:12 GMT)