Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020
- 480,722 shares
- Euro 1,288,675.93.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At December 31, 2019, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 279,878 shares
- Euro 3,350,022.77.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
4,493
1,525,892
13,555,285.80
Sales
3,986
1,325,048
11,609,056.60
MERCIALYS
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
