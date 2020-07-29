Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Update on Loan Facility 29-Jul-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 29 July 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano" or the "Group") Update on Loan Facility Further to its announcement on 18 June 2020, Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that on 29 July 2020 the Group entered into a new loan agreement with Raiffeisen Bank Aval to refinance two loans with the same bank granted in 2015 and in 2019. The main terms of the loan agreement are as follows: * Loan facility amount: up to UAH 290 million; * Repayment date: 31.12.2025. * Interest rate: 13.25% per annum. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 78847 EQS News ID: 1105515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

