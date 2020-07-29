360Quadrants Releases Top Access Control Systems Vendors in 2020

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control System controls access to physical resources and enhances security. These systems reduce the risks related to illegal access. Based on the compliance requirement and the level of security needed, multiple access control solutions are implemented across organizations globally. Several organizations use electronic access control systems that are dependent on users' credentials, cards, and other authentication tools for enhanced security in their facilities.

Categorization of Access Control Solution Vendors on 360Quadrants

360Quadrants evaluated over 40 companies offering Best Access Control System of which, the top 25 companies were placed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Assa Abloy AB, Johnson Controls, Identiv, Dormakaba Holding, Suprema HQ, Honeywell Security, Allegion, Nedap NV, Idemia, NEC Corporation, and Salto Systems have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Brivo Inc., Vanderbilt Industries, and Adman Technologies have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios, and an innovative business strategy which helps them in setting new trends in the market.

Napco Security Technologies, Cansec Systems, Amag Technology, Gallagher Group, Kisi Inc., and Gunnebo have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering anda decent business strategy which helps them in growing consistently.

Axis Communications, Bosch Security, Gemalto, Lenel Systems International, and Time & Data Systems International have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparison between Top Access Control system Solutions vendors.

360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360Quadrants Categorization

Top Companies in Access Control Solution will be rated using the following methodology -

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders - industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts - based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Access Control Solution These parameters will be updated every sixmonths to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Machine Vision Solutions.

