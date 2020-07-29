The chlorine market is expected to grow by USD 5.65 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major end-users of chlorine. Chlorine is used in the final step of drug formulation in approximately 25% of medicines. Drugs containing chlorine are used to treat various medical conditions and diseases such as high cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, stomach ulcers, anemia, asthma, epilepsy, and others. Also, chlorine and chlorinated solvents are widely used as agents for separation and purification and to control the pH value in the manufacture of drugs. Many such applications in the pharmaceutical industry are fueling the growth of the global chlorine market.

As per Technavio, the rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Chlorine Market: Rising Demand from the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

Chlorine is one of the key materials used in the treatment of wastewater. The growing scarcity and the rising cost of water has promoted water recycling and reuse, which has created a strong demand for chlorine for treating recycled water and water recirculation through closed-loop systems. Also, the rising adoption of wastewater treatment equipment has increased the demand for chlorine-based chemicals such as disinfectants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, coagulants, and flocculants. Therefore, the rising demand for chlorine from the water and wastewater treatment industry is expected to boost the growth of the global chlorine market.

"Extensive use of PVC in the construction industry is expected to drive the chlorine market share growth by the EDC/PVC segment during the forecast which will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Chlorine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the chlorine market by Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the chlorine market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to rising demand for chlorine from various end-user industries, such as PVC and pulp and paper manufacturing, located in China, India, and Vietnam.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

