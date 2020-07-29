Trifecta and EXOS Form New Partnership to Deliver Healthy Meals to Meet Everyone's Nutrition and Performance Needs

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Trifecta, the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, is excited to announce their new partnership with EXOS, a leader in the field of human performance.

With meal delivery services more popular and necessary than ever, consumers are looking for healthy options to meet their nutrition needs. EXOS and Trifecta share the goal of helping individuals perform at their best, and this partnership will ensure that all EXOS clients have access to great food that fits their needs.

"Trifecta is best-in-class in creating, producing, and delivering meals to help individuals meet their performance goals," says Amanda Carlson-Phillips, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Insights at EXOS. "This is just the beginning of a collaboration that in time will deepen as we aim to help as many people as possible fuel and nourish their body in a way that not only helps them to achieve their goals but plays a key role in helping them feel great physically and mentally day in and day out."

EXOS has a long history of helping everyone from elite athletes to Fortune 100 corporate employees and youth athletes understand the science of nutrition and how to improve their fueling strategy to accelerate their physical and mental goals.

Now with Trifecta, EXOS clients will be able to get food that's more than just healthy; it's customized to provide the most efficient and effective way to get the most out of each meal. Plus, Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning, so it's more convenient than ever.

"EXOS has worked with leading global companies and the military to create a cohesive, strategic, and most importantly, evidence-based approach to using food as a cornerstone to support health and performance," says Trifecta CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Connolly. "We look forward to helping everyone fuel their bodies in the best way possible using our shared nutrition philosophy."

Providing Americans with healthy, safe, and affordable food options while they face empty grocery stores and closed restaurants during COVID-19, Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, clean eating, and classic. In addition, Trifecta offers an a la carte section that operates as an online grocery store deli.

Trifecta ships tens of millions of meals per year and uses the highest quality food in the industry that is USDA organic, gluten, dairy-free, and soy-free ingredients, are never frozen, and wild-caught and grass-fed. All of their food arrives fresh in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed, and ready to eat.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry and uses USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild-Caught/Grass Fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed, and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal, and an A La Carte section that operates as an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and Web.com Tour is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at www.trifectanutrition.com/app, and follow them at facebook.com/trifecta meals, @trifectasystem on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

