SPAN Enterprises: ExpressE-File Offers the IRS Form 2290 for just $6.90, Making it the Lowest Price in the Industry for the 2020-21 Tax Year

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / The Form 2290 deadline is August 31, and trucking industry professionals are preparing to renew their Schedule 1 for the 2020-21 tax year.

Form 2290 is a requirement for owners of heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. Failure to file can result in financial damage and heavy IRS penalties.

The IRS uses Form 2290 to calculate the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT). For commercial vehicles that travel 5,000 miles a year--or 75,000 miles for agricultural vehicles--this is a mandatory yearly tax payment.

ExpressE-file is a software solution from SPAN Enterprises that meets busy trucking professionals with straightforward e-filing technology. Truckers can e-file Form 2290, pay their HVUT online, and receive their IRS stamped Schedule 1 in minutes. At $6.90, ExpressE-file also offers the lowest price in the industry.

"We've been in the game for 10 years, perfecting tax filing and making it easy for truck owners," said Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "This is the most high-quality product for the lowest price. It's built for truckers who take their business seriously and want to take care of it themselves."

ExpressE-file walks clients through Form 2290, prompting them to enter the correct information for each data-entry field. After the return is complete, the software runs an internal audit to check for errors.

The IRS recommends e-filing as the best way for truck owners to get their Schedule 1 instantly. Filers can download and print their Stamped Schedule 1, or request ExpressE-file to mail them a hard copy, as proof of their HVUT payment.

Truckers can meet their August 31 HVUT Form 2290 deadline at https://www.expressefile.com/.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, by Naga Palanisamy & Agie Sundaram, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.

