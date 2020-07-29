

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $5.26 billion from $4.31 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.26 Bln. vs. $0.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.26 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.



