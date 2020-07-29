

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects AFFO per share in a range of $23.87 - $24.67, an increase of 5 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 12%. Revenues are projected in a range of $5.919 billion - $5.989 billion, a 6 - 8% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 9%.



Second quarter AFFO per share was $6.35, compared to $5.87, a year ago. Revenue increased to $1.47 billion from $1.39 billion.



