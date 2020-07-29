

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AvalonBay Communities (AVB):



-Earnings: $170.83 million in Q2 vs. $168.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.21 in Q2 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AvalonBay Communities reported adjusted earnings of $313.26 million or $2.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.03 per share -Revenue: $522.99 million in Q2 vs. $538.66 million in the same period last year.



