

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):



-Earnings: $0.82 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.81 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.58 in Q2 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389.07 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de