Tartisan Nickel Corp. Update on Audited Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(US-OTC:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 ( the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA" ) extending deadlines to file Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ( MD&A"). The Company confirms that it is relying on the relief therein in respect of its audited annual March 31, 2020 Financial Statements and the related MD&A as a result of interruptions in the flow of information required for the preparation of financial reporting obligations, which it expects to file by the middle of August, 2020. Until the Company has filed such Financial Statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.

Other than the business developments that have been previously disclosed and filed on SEDAR, the Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since the filing of its interim financial statements on February 28, 2020.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns a 100% stake in the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario; a 100% interest in the Sill Lake Silver-Lead Project in Ontario; a 100% interest in the Don Pancho Manganese-Silver-Zinc Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali's Santander mine. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel Property in Peru.

The Company has an equity stake in Eloro Resources Ltd, which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru and the Iska-Iska Silver-Gold Project in Bolivia. The Company also holds a stake in Class 1 Nickel Technologies Corp. which owns the Alexo-Kelex Nickel mine and Dundonald Property in Timmins, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE: A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (103,303 ,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599520/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Update-on-Audited-Financial-Statements