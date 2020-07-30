

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June data for building permits and Q2 numbers for import and export prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Building permits are expected to add 1.5 percent on month after tumbling 16.4 percent in May. In Q1, export prices were up 2.7 percent on quarter and import prices fell 1.0 percent.



Japan will provide June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales were up 2.1 percent on month and down 12.3 percent on year.



New Zealand will release June figures for building permits; in May, permits surged 35.6 percent on month.



Singapore will see Q2 results for its business confidence index; in the previous three months, the index score was -56.0.



Hong Kong will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales plummeted 33.9 percent on year.



