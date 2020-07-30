Technavio has been monitoring the spinal implants market and it is poised to grow by 2.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spinal implants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising prevalence of spinal disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, frequent product recalls might hamper market growth.

Spinal Implants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Spinal Implants Market is segmented as below:

Product Spinal Fusion Implants Non-fusion Spinal Implants

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Spinal Implants Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spinal implants market report covers the following areas:

Spinal Implants Market size

Spinal Implants Market trends

Spinal Implants Market industry analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the spinal implants market growth during the next few years.

Spinal Implants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spinal implants market, including some of the vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the spinal implants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Spinal Implants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist spinal implants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spinal implants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spinal implants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spinal implants market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Spinal fusion implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-fusion spinal implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of strategic alliances

Technological advances

Presence of physician-owned distributorship

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

