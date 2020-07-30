

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apache Corp. (APA):



-Earnings: -$397 million in Q2 vs. -$360 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$281 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.01 per share -Revenue: $0.60 billion in Q2 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

