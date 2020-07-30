Technavio has been monitoring the aviation MRO logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CMA CGM S.A., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Fedex Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., SEKO Logistics, and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aviation MRO Logistics Market is segmented as below:

End-user Civil Aviation Military Aviation Business Aviation

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aviation MRO logistics market report covers the following areas:

Aviation MRO Logistics Market size

Aviation MRO Logistics Market trends

Aviation MRO Logistics Market industry analysis

This study identifies use of augmented reality in aviation MRO as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation MRO logistics market growth during the next few years.

Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aviation MRO logistics market, including some of the vendors such as CMA CGM S.A., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Fedex Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., SEKO Logistics, and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aviation MRO logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist aviation MRO logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aviation MRO logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aviation MRO logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation MRO logistics market vendors

