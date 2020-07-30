Are we a nation of Lockdown Slobs? Majority of the UK adults have let personal grooming slip, survey reveals

LONDON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A YouGov poll of over 2,000 UK adults for on-demand Laundry service Laundrapp reveals:

Daily showers ditched by 16%

6% aren't changing underwear regularly

Nearly 1 in 10 (9%) haven't brushed their teeth everyday

Over a third (37%) have gained weight

Of 2,098 people polled by YouGov, 58% admitted letting standards slip since going into lockdown.

When asked what they'd 'let slip' since lockdown, people confessed to: not showering daily (16%), not using deodorant daily (11%), leaving hair unwashed (18%), not brushing their teeth daily (9%) and not regularly changing underwear (6%).

Nearly a third of men (32%) experimented with lockdown beards and nearly 1 in 5 (19%) of women shaved their body hair less, experimenting with au naturel legs, arm pits and bikini lines.

Nearly 4 out of every 10 people (37%) confessed to putting on weight, which may explain why nearly a third of UK adults (32%) said they'd been wearing leisurewear more often throughout the day (40% of women and 25% of men).

When it comes to hair and beauty, 1 in 3 women have let their routines slip, with 31% not applying beauty products, 33% not styling their hair and 30% 'showing their roots'.

Married people tended to be more attentive to their grooming than those who had never married.

24% of those never married vs 12% of married people have stopped showering daily

10% of those never married vs 4% of married people have stopped changing underwear regularly

14% of those never married singles vs 6% of married people have stopped brushing their teeth daily

Some already realise their days of letting grooming habits 'slip' are numbered and are considering dry cleaning/laundering their work clothes (9%), getting a haircut, re-styling and/or dying hair (21%), or starting a new diet 9%.

Angela Freeth, of Laundrapp, said: "Embracing our inner Lockdown Slob has been a coping mechanism. As a return to the workplace beckons, people must choose which lockdown grooming freedoms they want to keep and which ones they'll need to ditch. Making sure your outfits are clean and fresh will help put an extra spring in your step."

"While we can't help people brush their teeth every day, we can help ensure that they have clean underwear!"

