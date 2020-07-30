

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down 1.2 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 6.5 percent following the 12.3 percent drop in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 13.1 percent after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous month.



The ministry also said that wholesale sales were down 17.3 percent on year - improving from the 24.7 percent tumble a month earlier.



