

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking and financial services company Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) Thursday reported a decline in its profits for the half year, reflecting charges associated with goodwill impairment, with 9 percent down slide in net interest income.



For the first half, the Group's statutory profit before tax slid by 33 percent to $1.6 billion, and underlying profit before tax was down by 25 percent to $2.0 billion.



The results include charges relating to restructuring, provisions for regulatory matters and other items, primarily associated with $249 million of goodwill impairment in India, due to a lower GDP growth outlook.



Statutory profit attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 35 percent to $816 million, and underlying profit attributable to ordinary shareholders slid by 30 percent to $1.138 billion.



On a per share basis, statutory earnings slid to 25.8 US cents from 38.0 US cents, and underlying earnings went down to 35.9 US cents from 49.1 US cents last year.



For the half year, the Group's net interest income declined by 9 percent to $3.502 billion from last year's $3.862 billion.



The Group reported 5 percent growth in income to $8.0 billion and said its income is likely to be lower both half-on-half and year-on-year in the second half of 2020.



