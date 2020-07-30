

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Thursday reported that its first-half net income Group share fell 65.7 percent to 347 million Swiss francs from last year's 1.01 billion francs. Earnings per share were 0.55 franc, down from 1.68 francs last year.



Net income before impairment and divestments was 501 million francs, compared to 769 million francs last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.80 franc, compared to last year's 1.28 francs.



Recurring EBIT fell 28.4 percent to 1.19 billion francs from last year's 1.67 billion francs.



Net sales of 10.69 billion francs decreased 18.1 percent from 13.06 billion francs in the prior year. Sales fell 10.8 percent on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the severe impact of the implementation of strict lockdowns of construction sites in several major operating countries.



In the second quarter, recurring EBIT fell 31.6 percent from last year to 932 million francs, and net sales declined 23.9 percent on a reported basis and 17 percent on a like-for-like basis to 5.40 billion francs.



Jan Jenisch, CEO, said, 'The peak of the crisis is behind us. We expect a solid second half of the year based on June's full recovery, the trend of our order book and upcoming government stimulus packages.'



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, based on the speed of June's rebound, the company expects fast demand recovery. The company said the execution of action plan 'HEALTH, COST & CASH' will continue ahead of targets.



