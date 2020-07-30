

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net loss for the first-half of 2020 was 1.92 billion euros compared to net income of 1.20 billion euros in the previous year. Loss per share was 2.45 euros, compared to earnings per share of 1.54 euros in the prior year. The financial result reflected a negative 212 million euros related to Dassault Aviation as well as the impairment of a loan toOneWeb, recorded in first-quarter 2020 for an amount of negative 136 million euros.



Consolidated revenues for the period decreased to 18.9 billion euros from last year's 30.9 billion euros, hurt by the difficult market environment impacting the commercial aircraft business with around 50% fewer deliveries year-on-year. This was partly offset by more favourable foreign exchange rates.



The company's full-Year 2020 guidance was withdrawn in March. The impact of COVID-19 on the business continues to be assessed and given the limited visibility, in particular with respect to the delivery situation, no new guidance is issued, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de