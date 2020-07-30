The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 30.07.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 30.07.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA RLE2 XFRA DE000A28YEA8 R-LOGITECH 20/23 2 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA GB0006467723 GUINNESS NORT.COUNT. 2025 BD00 BON GBP N

CA XFRA DE000SLB5839 LDSBK.SAAR IHS S.583 BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA US345397XK41 FORD MOTOR CRED. 15/20 BD01 BON USD N

CA XFRA US90261XGD84 UBS (STAMFORD BR.) 2020 BD01 BON USD N

CA HNKG XFRA XS0811554962 HEINEKEN 12/20 MTN BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS0956580244 ROYAL BK CDA13/20MTN REGS BD01 BON EUR N

CA BRMK XFRA USU11009BD54 BRISTOL-MYERS 19/49 REGS BD02 BON USD N

