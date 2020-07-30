

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a company engaged in the lubricant business, Thursday said its half-year earnings after tax slid 29 percent to 79 million euros, and earnings per ordinary share declined by 30 percent to 0.56 euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT for the period decreased by 29 percent to 112 million euros.



The Group's sales revenues for the first half declined by 14 percent to 1.120 billion euros. The Group said positive contribution from acquisitions was offset by negative currency effects.



Looking ahead, the group said, based on assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it now expects a drop in earnings in the range of 25 percent for the financial year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de