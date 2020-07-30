Galp, EDP, Martifer, and REN are developing the huge project in cooperation with Danish wind turbine maker Vestas. It will be completed by 2030.From pv magazine Spain Portuguese utility EDP, gas supplier Galp, industrial conglomerate Martifer, national grid operator REN, and Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas are set to launch a feasibility study for the H2 Sines project, a planned green hydrogen industrial cluster in Sines, Portugal. The project is expected to begin with the development of a 10 MW pilot electrolysis installation. That plan includes the possibility to expand it to 1 GW within ...

