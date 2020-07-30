Press Release

July 30, 2020

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 1.15 million shares to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 1.15 million of its own shares. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will start on July 30, 2020 and is expected to be completed within the third quarter. The 1.15 million shares intended to be bought represent approximately 0.9% of the company's issued share capital. At the current share price, the repurchase program represents a total value of approximately EUR 30 million.



Signify will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until employee share awards are vested. The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020.



Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press releases. This information will also be published on the company's website .

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Rogier Dierckx

Tel: +31 6 1138 4609

E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signifyproducts, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment