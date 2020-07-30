Toyota City, Japan, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to June 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.June 2020Sales ResultsToyota- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of decrease- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Ninth consecutive month of decrease- Sales outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decreaseProduction ResultsToyota- Worldwide production: Sixth consecutive month of decrease- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: Sixth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Worldwide production: Ninth consecutive month of decrease- Production inside of Japan: Ninth consecutive month of decrease- Production outside of Japan: Thirteenth consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyota- Seventh consecutive month of decreaseConsolidated- Seventh consecutive month of decreaseFor January to June 2020Sales ResultsToyota- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four yearsConsolidated- Worldwide sales: First decrease in four years- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years- Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in four yearsProduction ResultsToyota- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two years- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two yearsConsolidated- Worldwide production: First decrease in two years- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in four years- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two yearsExports ResultsToyota- First decrease in four yearsConsolidated- First decrease in four yearsFor the full press release, visit https://bit.ly/30cW2KA.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.