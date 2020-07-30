

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN), on Thursday, reported second-quarter revenues that edged down 0.1% on a historical basis to EUR 10.375 billion from EUR 10.388 billion generated a year ago.



On a comparable basis, revenues declined 0.4%, negatively impacted by the decline in roaming and equipment sales directly linked to the health crisis.



In the second quarter, EBITDAaL declined 1.8% year on year, negatively impacted by the cost of health measures, the decrease in roaming and a slight increase in provisions for bad debts. In the first half EBITDAaL declined just 0.8%.



At June 30, 2020, Orange's consolidated net income was EUR 1,016 million, compared to EUR 1,137 million at June 30, 2019, on an historical basis, primarily reflecting the decrease in operating income.



In the 1st half, the Group's eCAPEX declined 9.9% due to the significant increase in co-financing in France and asset disposals, in particular the disposal of non-strategic towers in Spain.



The Group now expects a slight decline in 2020 EBITDAaL of about 1% including all the effects linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.Excluding the Covid-19 impact, EBITDAaL would have been 'flat positive' as expected, the company said.



