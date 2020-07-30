DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Final Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Final Results 30-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 7AM THURSDAY 30 JULY 2020 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("Fuller's", the "Group" or the "Company") Financial results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 A transformational year for a long-term business Financial and Operational Indicators · Revenue and other income from continuing operations up 3% to GBP333.0 million (2019: GBP324.7 million) · Pre IFRS 16 profit before tax for total Group operations of GBP174.5 million (2019: GBP26.1 million). Statutory profit before tax for total Group operations of GBP166.2 million · Basic earnings per share pre IFRS 16 for total Group operations of 305.86p (2019: 35.12p) · Good performance from Managed Pubs and Hotels pre coronavirus with like for like sales[1] growth of 2.3% for the 49 weeks to 7 March 2020 (2019: +4.9%) - ahead of the industry average · Like for like growth in all areas of the business - drinks sales up 1.7%, food sales up 1.9% and accommodation sales up 5.9% for the 49 weeks to 7 March 2020 · Steady performance from Tenanted Inns - like for like profits[2] declined 3% (2019: +1%) in a tough trading environment · Net debt pre IFRS 16 reduced by GBP66.3 million to GBP178.9 million at year end · Strong returns to shareholders during the year, equating to GBP1.33 per 'A' ordinary share · GBP162.4 million profit from the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business · Impact of coronavirus on 2019/20 trading is estimated in excess of GBP10 million · Entire pubs and hotels portfolio closed post government coronavirus directive from 20 March 2020 - phased reopening started 4 July with 163 Managed Pubs and Hotels and almost all Tenanted Inns open as of today. Strategy Update · Completed the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business to Asahi Europe Ltd for the enterprise value of GBP250 million in April 2019 · Acquired Cotswold Inns & Hotels for an enterprise value of GBP40 million - seven stunning freehold sites that are a great addition to our portfolio · Returned GBP69 million to shareholders · Voluntary contribution of GBP24 million to the defined benefit pension scheme · Completed the Transitional Services Agreement with Asahi in April 2020 · Purchased Pier House - a new freehold office for our support centre in our Chiswick heartland · Opened The Windjammer at Royal Docks, a new build site, and The Bear of Burton near Christchurch, Dorset - an outstanding pub with rooms · Sold the freehold of The Castle, Acton for GBP10.3 million. Current Trading and Outlook · Over 75% of Managed Pubs and Hotels and almost all Tenanted Inns already reopened · Too early to draw meaningful conclusions for the longer term, but comfortable with current levels of trade · Issued GBP100 million of commercial paper through the Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility · Completed the integration of Cotswold Inns & Hotels and Bel & The Dragon · Completed the sale of The Stable to Three Joes. Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "When we released our interim statement in December 2019, we were on track to finish the financial year in a good position having received the proceeds from the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business and with a clear future path laid out before us. It had been a transformational year for Fuller's - but we would never have anticipated that we would end it in March with the whole hospitality industry in a state of closure and with no income stream. "Against this backdrop, it is easy to forget that the financial year started in April 2019 with the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business to Asahi Europe Ltd for an enterprise value of GBP250 million, followed in October 2019 by the acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels in the heart of the Cotswolds - from existing bank facilities. The decision to sell the Fuller's Beer Business at that time has proved fortuitous and ensured we were in a strong position, with substantial liquidity headroom, when the coronavirus pandemic struck. "While it is still early days, it is pleasing to see our teams welcoming guests back and we have taken a range of actions and measures to ensure our pubs are safe and inviting. The first stage of our three stage plan saw 27 pubs open on 4 July 2020 and another 136 since - meaning over 75% of our Managed Pubs and Hotels are now open. Almost all our Tenanted Inns have also reopened. While it is too early to draw any meaningful conclusions, we are comfortable with the level of trade and we continue to monitor footfall in those areas where our pubs are not yet open. "While we are prepared for business, particularly in London, to take some time to return to normal, we are well placed to satisfy the uptick in demand for staycations as many customers holiday closer to home - an opportunity we are supporting with marketing activity for our Beautiful Bedrooms. We continue to focus on minimising cash burn and returning to profitability. During August, we will gradually reintroduce rent for Tenants - but on a tapered basis to help with their own return to sustainable trading levels. "In these uncertain times, it is challenging to accurately predict the future. But having begun reopening our pubs nearly four weeks ago, it is encouraging to see customers returning to our pubs and this steady growth in consumer confidence will be the key to success - not just of our Company or our industry but the economy as a whole. We have a well-balanced estate geographically and that, combined with a freehold asset base and the calibre of our people, puts us in a stronger position than many to build towards sustained profitability in this full year and a strong start to the FY2022 financial year. "A freehold approach is a fundamental foundation of our long-term business. It is not always fashionable, but yet again it underpins our ability to survive the toughest of times. We are proud to be 175 years old this year and with our balanced and well-invested estate, prudent approach to finance and amazing team of dedicated people, we will still be here for generations to come." -Ends- For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious, fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 215 Managed Pubs, with 1,028 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our City of London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. Photography is available from the Fuller's Press Office by email at pr@fullers.co.uk. Copies of this statement, the Annual Report and results presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.fullers.co.uk [1]. The presentation will be available from 12 noon on 30 July 2020. FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MARCH 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT The last financial year has been truly transformational for Fuller's - in more ways than we could have imagined. It started with the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business to Asahi Europe Limited for the enterprise value of GBP250 million and culminated with the entire estate temporarily closed to our customers and the whole country in a state of lockdown. Against this backdrop, your Company delivered a solid performance and is well-prepared as we start to reopen our premium pubs and hotels. As a focused pubs and hotels business, we have had a good year delivering GBP333 million in revenue and other income and GBP19.7 million of adjusted profit before tax[3]. This includes the detrimental impact of the closure of the business during the last month of trading. Prior to the closure of the business, the year to date financial performance was in line with the Board's expectations and the final quarter was delivering positive results and strong progress. Profit before tax[4] was GBP174.5 million including the profit on the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business. On a like for like basis, our pubs again outperformed the industry with sales rising by 2.3% to 7 March 2020, when we started to see significant financial impact as our customers stayed at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Our Balance Sheet remains strong at the reporting date, supported by a predominately freehold estate and significant levels of liquidity. This has been achieved by successive generations of management, who have stuck to their long-term focus and have built the foundations of the business patiently and carefully to withstand financial shocks, however they are caused. This position has been enhanced by the Company being assessed as Investment Grade by our lenders, which has enabled us to access the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility, under which we have

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Final Results -2-

issued GBP100 million of commercial paper to free up capacity in the Company's revolving credit facilities. We have also agreed amendments to our lending covenants in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels in October 2019 added 201 bedrooms to our estate, taking us above the 1,000 mark for the first time. These seven stunning country sites are a wonderful fit with our existing pubs and hotels, and we will be able to learn from their expertise in large scale weddings and corporate events. Our Tenanted Inns have not had an easy year, trading against a very strong prior year that was bolstered by the World Cup and amazing summer weather. We have a new leader in this part of the business, Iain Rippon, and the expertise he brings from his previous roles in the leased and tenanted sector are already making a real difference. During the year, Richard Fuller - who has been a member of the Fuller's team for over 35 years - stepped down from his role as Corporate Affairs Director but remains on the Main Board in a Non-Executive capacity. I would like to thank him for his contribution, in particular his extremely successful 17 years as Sales Director, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Richard in the future. We were also delighted to welcome Robin Rowland to our Board. Robin is a hospitality industry legend and I cannot think of a time when his experience, energy and vision will be more appropriate and appreciated. As reported at the half year, Jonathon Swaine and Peter Swinburn stepped down and we welcomed Fred Turner to the Main Board as Retail Director. We were very pleased when Adam Councell joined us as Finance Director in August. Throughout the recent crisis, Simon Emeny and his Executive Team have shown incredible leadership - not just for Fuller's, but in promoting the case for government support across the industry. I would also like to pay tribute to the 5,000 team members across the business, and to all our Tenants, who have shown great understanding in these difficult times. I am proud to be your Chairman and I thank you all for your support. Fuller's celebrates 175 years this year. While it may not feel like a time for celebrations today, we have survived global recessions, world wars, the devastating Spanish Flu epidemic and all manner of unexpected events during our history. Fuller's is a company with time on its side and our long-term vision has never been more relevant. Your Company is in a position of strength as we exit lockdown. DIVIDEND As previously disclosed, we have taken the decision not to propose a final dividend in light of the temporary closure of the estate. However, during the year the Company has returned GBP69 million to shareholders - the equivalent of GBP1.25 per 'A' ordinary share - in relation to the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business as well as paying an interim dividend of 7.80p per 'A' and 'C' ordinary share and 0.78p per 'B' ordinary share. This is the first time in over 70 years that there has been a reduction in total dividend - although the monies returned to shareholders during the year are the highest they have ever been. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and the Board felt it was prudent not to propose a final dividend. I thank all our shareholders for their understanding in these difficult circumstances and look forward to our normal progressive dividend policy returning in due course. Michael Turner Chairman 30 July 2020 CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW When we released our interim statement in December 2019, we were on track to finish the financial year in a good position having received the proceeds from the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business and with a clear future path laid out before us. It had been a transformational year for Fuller's - but we would never have anticipated that we would end it in March with the whole hospitality industry in a state of closure and with no income stream. We have to deal with the spectre of coronavirus before we can move on to review the rest of the year. The impact on our pubs was severe and started in the second week of March. There was a marked shift in consumer behaviour, and we took the decision to close the most affected pubs during the week commencing 16 March 2020, guaranteeing all wages for at least the ensuing fortnight. On Friday 20 March 2020 we, along with the rest of the hospitality industry, were instructed to close our estate completely by the Prime Minister - which we duly did. I would like to thank the Government for the speed with which it provided support for furloughed employees and the subsequent additional measures such as the VAT reduction. We took an early decision to cancel commercial rent for our Tenants and we implemented a strategy that focused on being fair to all, be they team members, Tenants, customers or suppliers, and we engaged with all our stakeholders. Among our initial actions, we furloughed 99% of our eligible team members, our Main Board and Executive Team volunteered to take temporary pay cuts of 25% and 20% respectively, and we engaged with our banks to ensure their continued support in maintaining our high level of liquidity should the enforced closure be in place for several months. We also took the decision not to propose a full year dividend, to further preserve our cash reserves. Since then, we have renegotiated our financial arrangements and worked on a plan that ensured we started to reopen in the strongest possible position, with our teams ready and raring to go. Against this backdrop, it is easy to forget that the financial year started in April 2019 with the sale of the Fuller's Beer Business to Asahi Europe Ltd for an enterprise value of GBP250 million, followed in October 2019 by the acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels in the heart of the Cotswolds - from existing bank facilities. The decision to sell the Fuller's Beer Business at this time has proved fortuitous and ensured we were in a strong position, with substantial liquidity headroom, when the coronavirus pandemic struck. We also made a voluntary GBP24 million contribution to the defined benefit pension scheme in the second half of the year, reducing our pension deficit to just GBP4.7 million at the year end. The sale gave us an opportunity to build on the most profitable elements of our business - our premium pubs and hotels. With this focus, we restructured our Executive Team, honed our vision and strategy, and invested in Pier House, an outstanding new home for our support team in our Chiswick heartland on the banks of the River Thames at Strand-on-the-Green. We also took the decision to impair the goodwill recognised on the acquisition of The Stable Pizza & Cider business, which we subsequently sold to Three Joes. Both Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels have now been fully integrated, reducing head office costs across the business, and in April 2020 we completed the Transitional Services Agreement ("TSA") with Asahi. The Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system was bedded in, we had replaced some old legacy IT systems with a cloud-based solution and all pub General Managers and support centre team workers had been migrated to Office 365. We also started the process of identifying a new finance system, suitable for a focused premium pubs and hotels business. At the beginning of March 2020, we were trading in line with expectations and had just opened two fantastic new freehold sites. In Christchurch, Dorset, we completed the GBP2 million transformational refurbishment of The Bear of Burton, and we opened The Windjammer - a stunning new site over two floors with views across the river, overlooking the Thames Barrier in Royal Docks. Our capital refurbishment programme was on track, with new schemes at a number of pubs including The Mayfly on the River Test near Stockbridge, and we were on site at The White Horse in Wembley, where we were due to open in June for the Euro 2020 championships. We were about to go on site at The Coach & Horses in Soho and The Trinity in Borough. Finally, we had also just sold the freehold of The Castle in North Acton for GBP10.3 million to the company redeveloping this whole area, but with a licence to continue to operate it for the next 12 months. In summary, the business was in great shape and perfectly poised to start the new financial year with all elements primed and ready to go. While our long-term goals remain the same, our objectives in the short and medium term have had to adjust to the current trading environment. Our immediate priority is to minimise our cash burn, while steadily building trade, as we reopen our estate. In the medium term, we are learning from the earlier openings and monitoring footfall in those areas where pubs are still closed - especially Central London and the City. In addition, we have accelerated a number of digital initiatives such as order and pay at table and using wifi logins as a way of capturing data in support of the NHS Test & Trace scheme. Looking to the future, we are in a strong position. Fuller's has always taken decisions for the long term and our predominately freehold estate, coupled with low levels of debt, ensure we can withstand the impact of coronavirus. The sale of the Fuller's Beer Business gives us the financial resources to continue to invest in the estate and take advantage of any suitable opportunities that may arise. This hiatus in trading as a result of coronavirus presented a unique opportunity to review the whole business and ensure we are in the best possible position to take advantage of future growth opportunities. But that is the future - and as we head into that future, we do so on the back of solid trading for the full year to mid-March 2020 and some great initiatives that we have been delivering across the business. We kept our pubs and our people match fit during lockdown and we have already started the journey to fully reopen our pub estate. MANAGED PUBS AND HOTELS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Our Managed Pubs and Hotels have had a solid year with revenue rising 2% (5.8% to week 49) to GBP299.6 million (2019: GBP293.8 million). Pre coronavirus like for like sales grew by 2.3% (2019: 4.9%) for the 49 weeks to 7 March 2020 and, for another year, we have outperformed the industry[5]. We have also continued our rolling investment programme to ensure our pubs maintain their premium position. These results are delivered against the continual pressure of rising costs - through further increases in the National Living Wage, pension costs and the excessive cost of business rates. We hope that, in light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality sector, the Government will take the economic cost of the crisis into account when setting wage rates and will press ahead with its reforms of the outdated business rates system. Putting our people at the heart During the year, we took a holistic view of the way we recruit, develop and retain our people, which resulted in a new Designed for Life career pathway. This aims to put a stronger focus on in-role leadership. Through a combination of online learning workshops and bespoke training programmes for all levels, the training journey for any Fuller's employee is tailored to the individual - from a new core induction right through to a degree level apprenticeship in operational leadership. We were delighted to see our commitment to apprenticeships at all levels recognised when we took the award for Best Apprenticeship Programme at the BII's National Innovation in Training Awards. We also took the silver award in the same category at the Training Journal Awards - where we were up against apprenticeship programmes in all sectors of industry and commerce. As well as more formal learning, our digital learning and communications platform, Fuse, allows us to promote a high number of short, online courses for personal development covering topics such as business English, presentation skills and managing emotions. Many of our team members have undertaken such courses of their own volition during lockdown. We recognise that not everybody who joins as a kitchen porter or member of part-time bar staff wants a long-term career in our sector - but we still want to help them fulfil their potential and play a role in their personal journey. They may begin with us - and many will become our managers of the future - but we also want to ensure that we deliver a nurturing environment if their aspirations take them beyond Fuller's. Offering tailored development programmes allows us to achieve that and will build our employer brand and our status as the industry employer of choice. In total, during the year over 3,300 formal training days took place, with an additional 5,300 online courses undertaken. The results speak for themselves with our promotion ladder working well and 64 of the 71 General Managers appointed this year having come via this internal career path. A pub estate to be proud of During the period, we completed the major acquisition of Cotswold Inns & Hotels for an enterprise value of GBP40 million, adding seven outstanding freehold country inns and two vibrant bars in Birmingham to our portfolio. These sites bring a new dimension to our business, with the addition of 201 bedrooms, a focus on traditional Cotswolds hospitality, and expertise in weddings and corporate functions that provides shared learning across the Fuller's estate. We have completed a number of major refurbishments including a new build site overlooking the Thames Barrier at Royal Dock called The Windjammer, and transformational refurbishments at The Mason's Arms in Battersea, The Chamberlain Hotel in Minories and The Old Bank on Northcote Road in Clapham. Outside London, we have also delivered a major investment at The Bear of Burton, just outside Christchurch in Dorset, a refurbishment at The Bishop on the Bridge in Winchester, an outstanding scheme at The Mayfly overlooking the River Test near Stockbridge, and the addition of 10 new bedrooms at The White Hart, also in Stockbridge. We are on site at The White Horse - a new build site in the heart of an extensive residential development in the shadow of the iconic Wembley Stadium - which should now benefit from the delay of the European Football Championship to June 2021. In addition, we will imminently complete work at The Coach & Horses, a truly iconic pub in Soho, and are close to finishing a major scheme at The Trinity in Borough - an impressive site we acquired in August last year. We have also taken advantage of lockdown to undertake a further 11 projects in Bel & The Dragon and Cotswolds Inns & Hotels sites. We have disposed of two sites during the period - The Red, White & Blue, a tenanted pub in Portsmouth, and The Castle in Acton. The latter of these is located in an area that is undergoing substantial redevelopment and the site has been sold as part of this scheme for GBP10.3 million. Finally, we acquired new offices for our support team at Pier House. This site, which has been fitted out and is ready for full occupation as business returns to normal, retains the Fuller's head office within the London W4 postcode that has been our home for 175 years. The right offer on the bar and on the menu The sale of the Fuller's Beer Business has opened up new opportunities to work with suppliers and provide our customers with an increasingly premium, exciting and varied drinks range. Our commitment to Fuller's beers, through the long-term supply agreement we have with Asahi, remains and we will always hero classic Fuller's brands like London Pride. Across the board, the range changes we have implemented already have driven further premiumisation with strong growth in sales of Asahi Superdry, Meantime Anytime and Beavertown Neck Oil. Camden Brewery has also proved popular with Camden's Off Menu IPA, which was exclusive to Fuller's, driving sales of over 15,000 pints every week. An exclusive on-trade launch for Beavertown's new Nanobot - a 2.8% pale ale - was planned for the spring but will now take place later this summer. Spirits sales also continue to grow, with a like for like rise of 8.3%, driven by sales of cocktails and gins, which were up by 17.3% and 16.5% respectively on a like for like basis. We work closely with our suppliers and leverage these relationships to provide interesting and bespoke events and experiences for our customers. This programme has included a Victorian hot gin bar with Sipsmiths at The Conductor in Farringdon, an après ski bar at the same venue with Alpine fruit beer Jubel, and a series of garden takeovers with Fever-Tree at 25 sites across the estate. As we adjust to life as a focused premium pubs and hotels business, our relentless focus on fantastic food continues. In a move that further inspires our chefs to new heights, we were delighted to appoint Simon Rogan, the holder of five Michelin stars, as the Honorary President of the Fuller's Chefs' Guild. The move was aligned with Fuller's sponsorship of the Bocuse d'Or - the legendary international chefs' competition - and aims to elevate the way food is regarded by our kitchen teams, the wider business and our customers. The year has also seen further focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes, which continue to grow in popularity, as well as the much-loved Sunday roast - now the most important dining occasion in the pub week. Sales of Sunday roasts have risen by 4.8% and an outstanding Sunday roast offer is, more than ever, the benchmark of a fantastic pub. Underpinning our food agenda are two key constituents - well-trained and passionate chefs and wonderful ingredients. While the former continue to be inspired by their journey through the Chefs' Guild, the latter are equally key. We always look to develop long-term partnerships with our suppliers, which has led to actions that range from delivering financial gains from forward buying meat, to acquiring a whole field of asparagus to ensure supply, to accessing the apprenticeship levy of our suppliers to further develop our own apprenticeship programme. As we rebuild our business in the coming months, these supplier relationships will be more important than ever. Targeted marketing for discerning customers Much of the work undertaken by our marketing team during the year will reap rewards as we continue to open our pubs for business again. The focus for the year has been around improving our digital customer journey and building on the single customer view database that allows us to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. Today, that database has in excess of 1.1 million contactable customers with year on year growth of 94%. Through targeted, relevant and eye-catching digital marketing, this database delivers an exceptionally high click rate of 24% and these targeted mailings contributed GBP1.9 million in sales revenue, after discount, during the year. This is a growth of 12% against the prior year. This ability to communicate with our customer base is paramount as we continue to come out of lockdown. We need to understand who our existing customers are and who could be potential customers as we progress. Our recent move to Wireless Social as our main wifi provider will help with this process. In the second half of the last financial year we concluded a project with CBRE Research that identified four statistically significant customer groups. While all have a degree of affluence, they occupy different age categories and have different booking, eating, drinking and lifestyle behaviours. By identifying these groups and their propensity to frequent Fuller's pubs, we can further refine our messaging and targeting. We can then apply this beyond the digital space to broader marketing and wider business planning as we rebuild trade. This digital activity is supported by multi-channel campaigns that encompass social media and improved websites. This

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)