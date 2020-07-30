Regulatory News:

Consolidated data (€m) S1 2020 S1 2019 Revenue 16.3 18.0

Baikowski, the global specialist manufacturer of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations and other high quality oxides and composites, has recorded consolidated revenue of €16.3 million for the 1st half of 2020, a reduction of -9.1% compared with the 1st half of 2019 and -9.7% like-for-like for foreign exchange rates and scope of consolidation (but NB the level of half-yearly billings has little significance since the Group's activity is subject to long-term cycles).

Within a morose economic environment suffering from the global sanitary crisis, the Group which achieves more than 90% of its sales outside France remained strongly mobilized to serve all its customers in line with the geographical evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Group's production facilities continued to operate, with the sole exception of the Poisy facility which had to cope with a temporary reduction in its activity in order to implement the requisite sanitary arrangements, and our teams displayed strong commitment to providing service continuity.

Albeit the business cycles of the Group's main markets remain positively oriented, our level of activity to date has nevertheless been impacted by the general slowdown in trade of the last 5 months whose growth impacts have varied depending on the sector. For example, our sales in the markets for electronic products and very technical applications (ceramics, polishing products etc.) were virtually stable whereas the automotive, aeronautical, traditional lighting and watchmaking sectors were harder hit.

Albeit the middle-term crisis outlook for each continent remains difficult to assess, notably in Europe and the USA, the Group, which since mid-June has once again become fully operational in industrial and commercial terms, has already recorded initial positive signs in Asia, thanks to the electronics sector and to orders won for high technology products

Albeit the evolution of these trends remains uncertain, Baikowski, as a group with solid foundations and as a virtually unavoidable player in its high-added value markets, remains confident in its capacity to cross the current complex period undaunted and renew with dynamic long-term growth.

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2019, Baikowski achieved revenue of €40.5 million.

