

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders Plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) reported first-half net income of £1.00 billion compared to £1.03 billion last year.



Profit before tax was £280.1 million versus £319.3 million reported in the prior year period. Basic earnings declined to 78.7p per share from 92.4p per share last year.



Profit before tax and exceptional items decreased by 10% to £306.2 million from £340.4 million in the previous year.



Basic earnings before exceptional items amounted to £85.8 million, lower than the previous year's earnings of £98.6p per share.



Net operating revenue for the period decreased by 2% to £971.6 million £993.3 million generated in the prior year period.



Meanwhile, Peter Harrison, Group Chief Executive, commented: 'We have delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2020, despite the extraordinary period of market volatility and continuing social and economic uncertainty... We saw client demand for Solutions strategies as well as momentum across Wealth Management. Assets under management grew by 5% to £525.8 billion.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHRODERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de