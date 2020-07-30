U.S.-based Mercy Corps has launched a call for expression of interest in the installation of minigrids at three refugee camps on the border with Somalia.Mercy Corps" a U.S.-based aid organization, has launched a call for expression of interest to design, build and operate several minigrids at three refugee camps around Jigjiga, a city in the Somali Region of Ethiopia. The selected developer will have to assess the solar resource potential of the three camps, estimate required energy demand, and investigate land options for the minigrids at the site. The offgrid installations should be designed ...

