

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its first-half loss attributable to shareholders was $18.16 billion, compared to income of $9.0 billion in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $2.33, compared to earnings per share of $1.11 last year.



CCS loss attributable to shareholders was $15.62 billion, compared to earnings of $8.32 billion last year. Adjusted earnings for the half year declined 60 percent to $3.50 billion.



First-half revenue fell to $92.53 billion from $174.28 billion in the previous-year period. Total revenue and other income declined to $93.45 billion from $177.5 billion a year ago.



The company announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of $0.16 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.



Looking ahead, Royal Dutch Shell projects corporate adjusted earnings to be a net expense of about $800 million to $875 million in the third quarter and a net expense of about $3,200 million to $3,500 million for the full year 2020. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de