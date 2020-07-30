

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 30.1 percent to 22.38 billion yen from 32.04 billion yen last year. Earnings per share dropped to 61.75 yen from 88.51 yen last year.



Operating profit for the quarter fell 66.5 percent from last year to 7.57 billion yen.



Sales revenue for the quarter declined 17.6 percent to 317.09 billion yen from 384.94 billion yen a year ago.



For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company expects basic earnings per share of 242.80 yen and sales revenue of 1.5 trillion yen.



