VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*



Language: German

Address:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/de/2020/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2020-deutsch.ashx



Language: English

Address:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/en/2020/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2020-english.ash

x



Language: English

Company: VERBUND AG

Am Hof 6A

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.verbund.com



