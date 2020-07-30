DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-07-30 / 08:58
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2020/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2020-deutsch.ashx
Language: English
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2020/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2020-english.ash
x
2020-07-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1105799 2020-07-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJuly 30, 2020 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)
