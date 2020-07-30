MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports 7.2% LFL Sales Growth and 7.9% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2020 30-Jul-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Reports 7.2% LFL Sales Growth and 7.9% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2020 ********************************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (30 July, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 2Q and 1H 2020 operating and unaudited financial results. 2Q 2020 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 13.7% y-o-y to RUB 387.3 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 379.2 billion representing 13.9% y-o-y growth; ? LFL[1] sales growth stood at 7.2%[2] on 24.7% average ticket growth and 14.0% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 177 stores[3] on gross basis (94 convenience stores, 82 drogeries and 1 supermarket). As a result of the ongoing efficiency improvement campaign and closure of another 143 stores (107 convenience stores, 35 drogeries and 1 supermarket), net store addition stood at 34, thus bringing the total store base as of June 30, 2020 to 20,894 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 14 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 7,290 thousand sq. m. (5.1% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 19 stores across all formats on the back of restrictions and strong sales momentum. As of June 30, 2020 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 71% of convenience stores, 24% of supermarkets and 54% of drogeries; ? Gross Profit margin of 24.4% - an increase of 58 bps y-o-y or by 16.5% to RUB 94.3 billion on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity combined with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage, supply chain costs and favorable format mix.; ? EBITDA was RUB 30.5 billion with 7.9% margin having improved by 73 bps y-o-y and 182 bps q-o-q driven by gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; ? Net income increased by 101.5% y-o-y and stood at RUB 12.8 billion. Net income margin increased by 145 bps y-o-y to 3.3%. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "Second quarter was another period of unprecedented challenges on the one hand, but new opportunities on the other. COVID-19 had an extraordinary impact on people and industries worldwide. Under these challenging circumstances, health and safety of our customers and colleagues remained our first priority. Customer behaviour and demand patterns have been quickly changing throughout this quarter with preferences moving towards affordable offering, relevant assortment and service level. We were adapting to new buying trends and preparing for potentially lasting changes to continue growing in a new normal. With each month of the quarter we have recorded positive customer response to our initiatives leading to further gradual improvement of sales densities in the old stores, growing loyalty, traffic inflow from other players and accelerating spend per visit despite less intense promo activity. This led to 13.9% retail sales growth driven by first of all LFL sales growth of 7.2% and to lesser extent by selling space growth of 5.1%. All business segments improved significantly in the second quarter pushing up sales even further building on a strong start of the year. LFL sales growth in July continues to accelerate further making it the second strongest month of the year after March. Continuous strict cost control combined with stronger gross margin improvements was pushing profitability to 7.9% - the highest quarterly level for the last three years. Ensuring sustainability of these qualitative enhancements will be one of our priorities going forward. We have moved at speed to maintain our operations through this crisis, but had to make a deliberate swift decision to take a breath with expansion and refurbishment during pandemic to focus our efforts on satisfying customer demand and move out of the crisis into recovery even stronger. With business performance exceeding our original expectations and new opportunities arising in the market we are looking now into faster expansion going forward. We now have a team of professionals in place to accelerate our digital transformation to increase the efficiency of our core business by renewing and upgrading retail technologies, developing IT infrastructure, advanced analytics, searching and implementing new solutions and optimizing business processes. We are systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and deployment in the rapidly changing environment, so that we can reallocate funds towards the best opportunities. Improvement of our balance sheet, working capital days and cash flow will build foundation that allows operating from a position of financial strength and flexibility resuming faster growth once the crisis subsides. We are confident in a resilience of the business model and our ability to achieve continued success and growth over the long term". Key events in 2Q 2020 and after the reported period: ? The AGM elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 9 members including 5 independent non-executive directors. For the third consecutive year Charles Ryan was elected a Chairman of the Board of Directors; ? Magnit paid dividends for FY 2019 in the amount of c. RUB 16 billion or RUB 157 per one ordinary share bringing the total dividend payment to RUB 31 billion (RUB 304 per ordinary share) in line with the previous year; ? Florian Jansen was appointed as Executive Director and became one of the three deputies of the CEO Jan Dunning. Florian is responsible for acceleration of the digital transformation; ? Two issues of the exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion and RUB 15 billion with an interest rate of 6.7% and 5.9% per annum correspondingly were placed on MoEx. Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the both bond issues; ? Magnit became the main supplier for Yandex.Lavka dark stores in Moscow as part of a pilot project; ? Magnit presented a Sustainability Strategy called "Retail with Purpose". The Company has singled out five priority areas and, for the first time in Russian retail, has set up quantitative and qualitative targets and criteria of their implementation by 2025; ? Dmitry Ivanov has been appointed acting CFO of JSC Tander effective from 15 July 2020; ? The Company started piloting discounter concept with the first three stores under the new format opened in the regions; and ? Magnit reached an agreement to acquire long-term leasehold rights for the 89 stores currently operating under Evroros, Yablochko, and Tvoy brands in Murmansk and Murmansk region. 2Q and 1H 2020 Operating Results Retail Sales 2Q 2Q Change Change, % 1H 1H Change Change 202 201 2020 201 , % 0 9 9 Total Net 379 332 46,321 13.9% 743, 643 100,947 15.7% Retail Sales, ,17 ,85 959 ,01 million RUB 4 3 2 Convenience 295 258 37,494 14.5% 575, 495 79,813 16.1% Stores[4] ,79 ,30 591 ,77 6 2 7 Supermarkets[5] 49, 49, 745 1.5% 100, 96, 3,956 4.1% 992 247 955 999 Drogerie Stores 30, 25, 5,847 23.4% 62,2 49, 12,523 25.2% 876 029 82 759 Other 2,5 275 2,236 n/a 5,13 477 4,654 n/a Formats[6] 11 1 Number of 1,0 1,1 -107 -8.9% 2,28 2,2 31 1.4% Tickets, 92 99 7 55 million Convenience 920 1,0 -102 -9.9% 1,92 1,9 9 0.5% stores 21 2 12 Supermarkets 78 97 -19 -20.0% 168 188 -20 -10.6% Drogerie Stores 87 79 8 9.6% 181 154 28 18.0% Other Formats 7.5 1.0 6.5 n/a 15.9 1.7 14.3 n/a Average 347 278 70 25.1% 325 285 40 14.1% Ticket[7], RUB Convenience 322 253 69 27.2% 300 259 40 15.5% stores Supermarkets 643 507 136 26.9% 602 517 85 16.4% Drogerie Stores 356 317 40 12.6% 344 324 20 6.1% Other Formats 326 266 60 22.7% 315 276 39 13.9% Stores and Selling Space 2Q 2020 2Q Change Change, % 1H 1H Change Change, 201 202 201 % 9 0 9 Number of 20,894 19, 1,010 5.1% 20, 19, 1,010 5.1% Stores (EOP) 884 894 884 Convenience 14,581 14, 350 2.5% 14, 14, 350 2.5% Stores 231 581 231 Supermarkets 472 466 6 1.3% 472 466 6 1.3% Drogerie 5,841 5,1 654 12.6% 5,8 5,1 654 12.6% Stores 87 41 87 Store 177 829 -652 -78.6% 498 1,7 -1,280 -72.0% Openings 78 (Gross) Convenience 94 479 -385 -80.4% 239 1,0 -791 -76.8% Stores 30 Supermarkets 1 0 1 n/a 1 0 1 n/a Drogerie 82 350 -268 -76.6% 258 748 -490 -65.5% Stores Store 143 168 -25 -14.9% 329 242 87 36.0%

