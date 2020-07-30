DJ Magnit Reports 7.2% LFL Sales Growth and 7.9% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2020

Magnit Reports 7.2% LFL Sales Growth and 7.9% EBITDA margin in 2Q 2020

Krasnodar, Russia (30 July, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 2Q and 1H 2020 operating and unaudited financial results. 2Q 2020 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue increased by 13.7% y-o-y to RUB 387.3 billion; ? Net retail sales reached RUB 379.2 billion representing 13.9% y-o-y growth; ? LFL[1] sales growth stood at 7.2%[2] on 24.7% average ticket growth and 14.0% traffic decline; ? The Company opened 177 stores[3] on gross basis (94 convenience stores, 82 drogeries and 1 supermarket). As a result of the ongoing efficiency improvement campaign and closure of another 143 stores (107 convenience stores, 35 drogeries and 1 supermarket), net store addition stood at 34, thus bringing the total store base as of June 30, 2020 to 20,894 stores; ? Addition of selling space amounted to 14 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 7,290 thousand sq. m. (5.1% y-o-y growth); ? The Company redesigned 19 stores across all formats on the back of restrictions and strong sales momentum. As of June 30, 2020 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 71% of convenience stores, 24% of supermarkets and 54% of drogeries; ? Gross Profit margin of 24.4% - an increase of 58 bps y-o-y or by 16.5% to RUB 94.3 billion on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity combined with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage, supply chain costs and favorable format mix.; ? EBITDA was RUB 30.5 billion with 7.9% margin having improved by 73 bps y-o-y and 182 bps q-o-q driven by gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; ? Net income increased by 101.5% y-o-y and stood at RUB 12.8 billion. Net income margin increased by 145 bps y-o-y to 3.3%. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "Second quarter was another period of unprecedented challenges on the one hand, but new opportunities on the other. COVID-19 had an extraordinary impact on people and industries worldwide. Under these challenging circumstances, health and safety of our customers and colleagues remained our first priority. Customer behaviour and demand patterns have been quickly changing throughout this quarter with preferences moving towards affordable offering, relevant assortment and service level. We were adapting to new buying trends and preparing for potentially lasting changes to continue growing in a new normal. With each month of the quarter we have recorded positive customer response to our initiatives leading to further gradual improvement of sales densities in the old stores, growing loyalty, traffic inflow from other players and accelerating spend per visit despite less intense promo activity. This led to 13.9% retail sales growth driven by first of all LFL sales growth of 7.2% and to lesser extent by selling space growth of 5.1%. All business segments improved significantly in the second quarter pushing up sales even further building on a strong start of the year. LFL sales growth in July continues to accelerate further making it the second strongest month of the year after March. Continuous strict cost control combined with stronger gross margin improvements was pushing profitability to 7.9% - the highest quarterly level for the last three years. Ensuring sustainability of these qualitative enhancements will be one of our priorities going forward. We have moved at speed to maintain our operations through this crisis, but had to make a deliberate swift decision to take a breath with expansion and refurbishment during pandemic to focus our efforts on satisfying customer demand and move out of the crisis into recovery even stronger. With business performance exceeding our original expectations and new opportunities arising in the market we are looking now into faster expansion going forward. We now have a team of professionals in place to accelerate our digital transformation to increase the efficiency of our core business by renewing and upgrading retail technologies, developing IT infrastructure, advanced analytics, searching and implementing new solutions and optimizing business processes. We are systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and deployment in the rapidly changing environment, so that we can reallocate funds towards the best opportunities. Improvement of our balance sheet, working capital days and cash flow will build foundation that allows operating from a position of financial strength and flexibility resuming faster growth once the crisis subsides. We are confident in a resilience of the business model and our ability to achieve continued success and growth over the long term". Key events in 2Q 2020 and after the reported period: ? The AGM elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 9 members including 5 independent non-executive directors. For the third consecutive year Charles Ryan was elected a Chairman of the Board of Directors; ? Magnit paid dividends for FY 2019 in the amount of c. RUB 16 billion or RUB 157 per one ordinary share bringing the total dividend payment to RUB 31 billion (RUB 304 per ordinary share) in line with the previous year; ? Florian Jansen was appointed as Executive Director and became one of the three deputies of the CEO Jan Dunning. Florian is responsible for acceleration of the digital transformation; ? Two issues of the exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion and RUB 15 billion with an interest rate of 6.7% and 5.9% per annum correspondingly were placed on MoEx. Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned credit rating AA (RU) to the both bond issues; ? Magnit became the main supplier for Yandex.Lavka dark stores in Moscow as part of a pilot project; ? Magnit presented a Sustainability Strategy called "Retail with Purpose". The Company has singled out five priority areas and, for the first time in Russian retail, has set up quantitative and qualitative targets and criteria of their implementation by 2025; ? Dmitry Ivanov has been appointed acting CFO of JSC Tander effective from 15 July 2020; ? The Company started piloting discounter concept with the first three stores under the new format opened in the regions; and ? Magnit reached an agreement to acquire long-term leasehold rights for the 89 stores currently operating under Evroros, Yablochko, and Tvoy brands in Murmansk and Murmansk region. 2Q and 1H 2020 Operating Results Retail Sales 2Q 2Q Change Change, % 1H 1H Change Change 202 201 2020 201 , % 0 9 9 Total Net 379 332 46,321 13.9% 743, 643 100,947 15.7% Retail Sales, ,17 ,85 959 ,01 million RUB 4 3 2 Convenience 295 258 37,494 14.5% 575, 495 79,813 16.1% Stores[4] ,79 ,30 591 ,77 6 2 7 Supermarkets[5] 49, 49, 745 1.5% 100, 96, 3,956 4.1% 992 247 955 999 Drogerie Stores 30, 25, 5,847 23.4% 62,2 49, 12,523 25.2% 876 029 82 759 Other 2,5 275 2,236 n/a 5,13 477 4,654 n/a Formats[6] 11 1 Number of 1,0 1,1 -107 -8.9% 2,28 2,2 31 1.4% Tickets, 92 99 7 55 million Convenience 920 1,0 -102 -9.9% 1,92 1,9 9 0.5% stores 21 2 12 Supermarkets 78 97 -19 -20.0% 168 188 -20 -10.6% Drogerie Stores 87 79 8 9.6% 181 154 28 18.0% Other Formats 7.5 1.0 6.5 n/a 15.9 1.7 14.3 n/a Average 347 278 70 25.1% 325 285 40 14.1% Ticket[7], RUB Convenience 322 253 69 27.2% 300 259 40 15.5% stores Supermarkets 643 507 136 26.9% 602 517 85 16.4% Drogerie Stores 356 317 40 12.6% 344 324 20 6.1% Other Formats 326 266 60 22.7% 315 276 39 13.9% Stores and Selling Space 2Q 2020 2Q Change Change, % 1H 1H Change Change, 201 202 201 % 9 0 9 Number of 20,894 19, 1,010 5.1% 20, 19, 1,010 5.1% Stores (EOP) 884 894 884 Convenience 14,581 14, 350 2.5% 14, 14, 350 2.5% Stores 231 581 231 Supermarkets 472 466 6 1.3% 472 466 6 1.3% Drogerie 5,841 5,1 654 12.6% 5,8 5,1 654 12.6% Stores 87 41 87 Store 177 829 -652 -78.6% 498 1,7 -1,280 -72.0% Openings 78 (Gross) Convenience 94 479 -385 -80.4% 239 1,0 -791 -76.8% Stores 30 Supermarkets 1 0 1 n/a 1 0 1 n/a Drogerie 82 350 -268 -76.6% 258 748 -490 -65.5% Stores Store 143 168 -25 -14.9% 329 242 87 36.0%

Closures Convenience 107 157 -50 -31.8% 280 226 54 23.9% Stores Supermarkets 1 1 0 n/a 2 1 1 n/a Drogerie 35 10 25 250.0% 47 15 32 213.3% Stores Store 34 661 -627 -94.9% 169 1,5 -1,367 -89.0% Openings 36 (Net) Convenience -13 322 -335 -104.0% -41 804 -845 -105.1% Stores Supermarkets 0 -1 1 n/a -1 -1 0 n/a Drogerie 47 340 -293 -86.2% 211 733 -522 -71.2% Stores Total 7,290 6,9 355 5.1% 7,2 6,9 355 5.1% Selling 36 90 36 Space (EOP), th. sq.m Convenience 4,956 4,7 179 3.7% 4,9 4,7 179 3.7% Stores 77 56 77 Supermarkets 944 939 4 0.5% 944 939 4 0.5% Drogerie 1,350 1,2 142 11.7% 1,3 1,2 142 11.7% Stores 08 50 08 Other 41 11 29 n/a 41 11 29 n/a Formats Selling 14 218 -204 n/a 52 511 -459 n/a Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m Convenience 4 134 -130 n/a 4 333 -329 n/a Stores Supermarkets -3 -1 -2 n/a -5 -3 -2 n/a Drogerie 11 78 -67 n/a 47 172 -125 n/a Stores Other 2 7 -5 n/a 5 8 -3 n/a Formats 2Q and 1H 2020 LFL results 2Q 2020 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 24.7% -14.0% 7.2% Convenience stores 26.3% -14.3% 8.2% Supermarkets 26.2% -20.2% 0.7% Drogerie Stores 12.1% -2.5% 9.3% 1H 2020[8] LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 13.9% -5.6% 7.5% Convenience stores 14.9% -5.7% 8.3% Supermarkets 15.9% -11.6% 2.5% Drogerie Stores 5.8% 3.0% 9.0% Trading performance Total sales in 2Q 2020 grew by 13.7% y-o-y and stood at RUB 387.3 billion. Net retail sales in 2Q 2020 grew by 13.9% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 379.2 billion driven by a combination of 5.1% selling space growth and 7.2% LFL sales growth. For a second consecutive quarter net retail sales growth was outpacing selling space growth on strong LFL results leading to continuous improvement of sales densities starting from January 2020. Sales density of the Company overall demonstrated 1.7% improvement in 2Q 2020 q-o-q, while the main format - convenience store - improved by 2.2% q-o-q. All regions of presence showed solid positive LFL sales with North-West, Siberia and Moscow outpacing the rest. Despite no further stockpiling or extraordinary demand in any product category was observed starting from April, LFL sales growth in 2Q 2020 of 7.2% - was just slightly below reported in the 1Q 2020 and well above CPI of 3.2%. Contribution of mature stores continued to be the main driver of strong LFL performance. The structure of LFL sales has changed with average ticket being the main driver in 2Q 2020 vs traffic in 1Q 2020. The lockdown and restrictions implemented in the end of March forced consumers to stay in their catchment areas and change normal shopping habits. This had a negative impact on the frequency of visits resulting in LFL traffic decline of -14.0% in 2Q 2020 vs 4.0% growth in 1Q 2020 with gradual monthly improvement throughout the quarter. Negative traffic dynamics was overcompensated by strong LFL average ticket growth of 24.7% compared to 3.7% in 1Q 2020 driven by increased spending per visit on higher number of articles per basket, trading up effect, lower promo intensity and on-shelf inflation. Volume effect driven by the growing number of articles per basket was the strongest in April and started to ease in the following months compensated by gradual traffic recovery. Incremental traffic recovery did not lead to softer LFL average ticket growth - it remained strong throughout the quarter indicating continued positive customer response to on-going operational improvements and initiatives. 2Q 2020 was the first full quarter of on-shelf inflation since September 2019 compared with deflationary environment of the previous quarter and last year. Promo intensity was lower both q-o-q and y-o-y mainly due to low promo sensitivity of customers under lockdown environment and softer competition. Consumers followed one-stop shopping mission or reduced the number of stores visited, shifting to federal retailers with the best regular offering, safety procedures and proximity locations. In 2Q 2020 there was upswing in sales of certain categories. After stocking up on dry goods and non-food items in March, since April there was a shift of demand from dry food into fresh food, especially fruits and vegetables. Magnit cross-format loyalty program continued to gain popularity among customers. About 59 million cards have been issued since the start of the pilot in March 2019 with the number of active users exceeding 34 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty card was 49% with penetration in sales reaching 66%. Store network development and performance by format Convenience segment generated 78.0% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 2Q 2020 Magnit opened (gross) 94 convenience stores (compared to 479 in 2Q 2019) and closed 107 stores under the previously announced efficiency campaign, bringing the total number of convenience stores to 14,581 stores (41 stores (net) less vs. December 31, 2019). Selling space of convenience stores increased by 3.7% y-o-y to 4,956 thousand sq. m. as of June 30, 2020. Sales in the convenience format grew by 14.5% driven by selling space growth of 3.7% and LFL sales growth of 8.2% in 2Q 2020. Due to restrictions imposed in different regions of Russia LFL traffic decreased by 14.3% vs. 4.2% in the previous quarter. Negative traffic was overcompensated by strong LFL average ticket growth of 26.3% vs. 4.0% in 1Q 2020. Supermarkets accounted for 13.2% of the Group's net retail sales. As of June 30, 2020 the total number of supermarkets remained flat vs previous quarter - 472 - on 1 store opening and one closure. Selling space of this format increased by 0.5% y-o-y and stood at 944 thousand sq. m. Supermarket was the most affected format in the lockdown environment and demonstrated 20% traffic decline as consumers stayed in their catchment areas and shopped in the nearest convenience stores. Strong LFL ticket growth of 26.2% driven by volume overcompensated negative traffic performance resulting in positive LFL sales for the second consecutive quarter (0.7% in 2Q 2020). A combination of 0.5% selling space growth y-o-y and 0.7% LFL sales growth resulted in 1.5% net retail sales growth in the supermarket format in 2Q 2020. Share of the drogerie format in the total net retail sales stood at 8.1% in the reported quarter. During 2Q 2020 Magnit opened (net) 47 cosmetics stores (compared to 340 in 2Q 2019) and added 11 thousand sq. m. of selling space. Sales growth in the drogerie format in 2Q 2020 remained solid and reached 23.4% on the back of selling space growth of 11.7% and LFL sales growth of 9.3% - the strongest performance among all store formats. LFL traffic decreased by 2.5% and as just like in the case of the other segments was more than offset by strong LFL ticket growth of 12.1%. Given recent changes in the consumer patterns and shift to proximity stores on the back of restrictions and strong sales momentum, Magnit redesign program has been limited to those stores that can be renovated and continue to fully operate. During 2Q 2020 12 convenience stores, 4 supermarket and 3 drogeries were redesigned resulting in the combined share of refurbished and new stores of 71% for convenience, 24% supermarkets and 54% for drogerie format. For more information on FY 2020 forecast - see guidance section. 2Q 2020 Monthly Operating Results April Change May Change June Change Total net retail 124,937 15.0% 127,569 13.1% 126,668 13.6% sales, RUB million Convenience Stores 98,480 16.5% 99,286 13.1% 98,029 14.0% Supermarkets 16,631 2.4% 16,845 2.4% 16,516 -0.3% Drogerie Stores 8,958 15.5% 10,620 25.7% 11,298 28.0% Other Formats 868 n/a 818 n/a 825 n/a Number of tickets, 337 -13.2% 368 -9.5% 387 -4.3% million Convenience stores 284 -13.9% 309 -10.8% 326 -5.2% Supermarkets 24 -24.4% 26 -19.2% 28 -16.6% Drogerie Stores 26 1.8% 30 12.0% 31 14.5% Other Formats 2.5 n/a 2.5 n/a 2.5 n/a Average ticket[9], 371 32.5% 347 25.0% 327 18.7% RUB Convenience stores 346 35.4% 321 26.8% 301 20.3% Supermarkets 695 35.5% 641 26.7% 600 19.5% Drogerie Stores 348 13.4% 358 12.3% 362 11.8% Other Formats 334 22.5% 323 22.6% 321 22.2% Number of Stores 20,891 n/a 20,904 n/a 20,894 n/a (EOP) Convenience stores 14,599 n/a 14,593 n/a 14,581 n/a Supermarkets 472 n/a 471 n/a 472 n/a Drogerie Stores 5,820 n/a 5,840 n/a 5,841 n/a Store Openings 93 n/a 58 n/a 26 n/a (Gross) Convenience stores 59 n/a 23 n/a 12 n/a

