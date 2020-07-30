

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) reported a third quarter net loss of 466 million euros compared to profit of 21 million euros, previous year. The Group recorded a negative EBIT pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs of 161 million euros compared to EBIT of 159 million euros. Third quarter quarter revenues were 2.41 billion euros, a decline of 8% year-on-year.



Siemens Gamesa noted that its performance in the third quarter reflected the impact of COVID-19 on its operations as well as challenges in the Onshore business.



Siemens Gamesa expects to end fiscal 2020 with revenues between 9.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros and a negative EBIT margin before PPA and integration and restructuring costs of between 3% and 1%. This represents a reduction of 1 billion euros in revenues and of between 200 million euros and 250 million euros in profitability compared to the previous guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIEMENS GAMESA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de