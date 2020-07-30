

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (ULE.L) reported that its IFRS profit before tax for the six months to 30 June 2020 declined 21.4 percent to 29.8 million pounds from 37.9 million pounds in the prior year.



The latest period's results reflect a mark to market loss on forward foreign exchange contracts as the British Pound weakened relative to the company's U.S. dollar forward contract rate.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the period declined to 24.3 million pounds or 34.2 pence per share from 30.71 million pounds or 43.3 pence per share last year.



However, underlying earnings per share rose 4.2 percent to 54.7 pence from 52.5 pencei in the prior-year period, reflecting the increase in profit compared to the prior period.



Revenue grew 6.7 percent to 413.1 million pounds from 387.1 million pounds last year. It represented organic growth of 5.8 percent, reflecting improved conditions in the company's U.S. market.



Looking ahead, Ultra Electronics said it expects revenue growth in the second half of the year to be broadly similar to the first-half, despite headwinds from commercial aerospace.



Underlying operating margins is projected to improve in the second half, although the company expects increased spend in Internal R&D, transformation and travel & marketing costs.



The company said that an additional interim dividend equivalent to the postponed full year 2019 dividend of 39.2 pence per share will now be paid on 18 September 2020 to shareholders on the register at 28 August 2020.



In addition, the 2020 interim dividend of 15.4 pence per share will also be paid on 18 September 2020 to shareholders on the register at 28 August 2020.



Ultra Electronics said it has appointed Numis Securities Limited as its joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Numis will work alongside Ultra's existing corporate broker J.P. Morgan Cazenove.



